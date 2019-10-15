Export Portal to Invite Import/Export Professionals to Expert Panel in the EU and Russia

Global B2B Trade Platform Offers Experts Ability to Network, Share Their Voice, and Influence Change with Country Ambassador Role

GLENDALE, California, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the beta launch of its highly anticipated B2B international trade hub, Export Portal is welcoming trade professionals from the EU and Russia to their expert panel, EP+, as Country Ambassadors.

EP+ is an innovative approach that supplies SMEs with everything they need to trade internationally in Russia and the EU. Export Portal has taken a new approach on how SMEs trade to battle the unique issues they face, such as trade wars and difficulty digitizing. EP+ is a global network that provides support to their local SMEs and understands their difficulties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dua_eY8yrJU





Participants have a number of benefits to look forward to, including income-based commission, voicing the trade and commerce needs of their country, and helping SMEs in their country go global. On EP+, members have the ability to support economy growth and SMEs in their countries.

"With EP+, trade professionals can not only help international trade in the EU and Russia at a grassroots level, but they have a first-hand part in the latest technology in their industry," said Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal. "Country Ambassadors on EP+ have the ability to influence the import/export eCommerce revolution happening on Export Portal, both locally and globally."

For those interested in learning more about this opportunity and signing up as a Country Ambassador on Export Portal, please visit this page: https://www.exportportal.com/landing/country_ambassador.

About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

