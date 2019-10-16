Artificial Solutions and Mobinology Announce Partnership Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions (SSME: ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today a new partner agreement with Mobinology, one the leading AI service providers in China's special administrative regions (SAR) of Hong Kong and Macau.

With an established presence in delivering chatbot applications to enterprises in the area, Mobinology brings a high level of expertise in building and deploying conversational applications. Together, with Artificial Solutions' advanced conversational AI development platform, Teneo, the two companies are ideally positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for natural language interfaces.

"Indications such as China now outstripping the US in the smart speaker market demonstrate how fast the conversational AI landscape is changing," says Chris Tew, VP Asia Pacific Region for Artificial Solutions. "The need for conversational AI applications that deliver meaningful customer experiences has never been greater and we welcome the opportunity to work with a company of Mobinology's caliber to help enterprises maximize the potential of the technology."

The relationship will allow Mobinology to use Teneo to develop enterprise-strength conversational AI applications for a wide range of industries. Teneo differentiates itself from competitive products by providing a humanlike conversational experience while providing businesses with the features and capabilities needed to scale applications easily across channels, devices and geographic regions.

Combined with its ability to integrate into other emerging technology such as Robotic Process automation (RPA) and mixed reality, Teneo is ideally suited for use throughout an entire organization from customer service applications to human resources.

"The conversational AI market is maturing," says Kenneth Chung, Head of Sales & Co-Founder of Mobinology. "Enterprises want conversational AI technology to not only increase customer satisfaction but to also be able to scale easily as the business grows. Working with Artificial Solutions allows us to help organizations meet those demands."

About Mobinology

Established in Hong Kong SAR, Mobinology is one of the advanced business AI/software solution providers specialized in providing innovative solutions for data-driven marketing and customer engagement.

Powered by world-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing technologies, our leading AI solution platform (ELAIN) and subject matter experts empower customers with advanced technologies and tools to rapidly reinvent, deploy and extend their AI strategies and applications to create unprecedented competitive advantages to meet their strategic business needs. For more information visit www.mobinology.com

CONTACT:

For more information:

Lawrence Flynn, CEO, Artificial Solutions

Tel: +44(0)1635-523267

Email: lawrence.flynn@artificial-solutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/artificial-solutions-international-ab/r/artificial-solutions-and-mobinology-announce-partnership-agreement,c2932774

The following files are available for download: