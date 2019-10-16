Web Presence: Michter's American Whiskey Honors 1753 Roots, Master Distiller Dan McKee Tells Pedro Shanahan of The Spirit Guide Society in Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / The Spirit Guide Society's Pedro Shanahan has scored an interview with Dan McKee, Master Distiller for Michter's American Whiskey, in the latest installment of The Spirit Guide Society's educational and inspirational podcasts about top spirit producers.

The Spirit Guide Society hosts major national and international brands on its twice-weekly podcasts every Tuesday and Friday, which are moderated by Spirit Guide Pedro Shanahan, on whiskey, rum, tequila, and mezcal.

During a lively podcast at the Seven Grand Whiskey Bar in downtown Los Angeles, Pedro shares how he has long desired to interview Dan McKee, a Jim Beam veteran and master distiller at Michter's, while McKee jokes that he is simply impressed about being in LA after flying in from Louisville.

Sampling Michter's

The Spirit Guide Society's Pedro Shanahan shares a flight of whiskies that Master Distiller Dan McKee hand delivered from Kentucky. They nose, sip and encourage the audience to help them describe the sensations and experiences that Michter's whiskey evokes.

Michter's American Whiskey

They pour the Michter's American Whiskey first. As Pedro Shanahan and Dan McKee begin their tasting, Shanahan includes the live podcast audience in the samplings while encouraging everyone at the bar participating in the podcast to offer their opinions.

McKee provides some context on the Michter's American Whiskey: "This is an unblended American whiskey that is very approachable and adds a sweetness to a cocktail … Some people call it a dessert whiskey."

"A great entry-level whiskey. Utterly sippable," Pedro Shanahan concludes.

Michter's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

The mood in the room shifts to the anticipation as Shanahan, McKee and the podcast audience sample the second spirit of the evening, Michter's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Pedro Shanahan inhales the aroma of the spirit and declares: "Caramelized sugar, right on the nose," drawing laughter.

Michter's Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

As he introduces the third spirit of the evening, Dan McKee explains to the enthusiastic podcast audience that his distillery takes "a different approach" in the making of its rye blend, noting that Michter's uses malted barley and corn to supplement the rye in Michter's Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey.

Pedro Shanahan quizzes McKee on the spirit's specific blend, but McKee, reluctant to reveal a trade secret during their friendly exchange, simply encourages everyone to taste Michter's Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and say what they think.

Members of the audience point out hints of cherry, peppermint, gingersnap cookies, and cake frosting.

Michter's Barrel Strength Kentucky Rye Whiskey (Single Barrel)

As the end of the evening's podcast nears, Dan McKee has -- of course -- saved the best for last: a bottle of Michter's Barrel Strength Kentucky Rye Whiskey, a limited-production single barrel.

Everyone in the room clamors for a taste of the rare spirit. As it's being poured, Pedro expresses his passion for this type of whiskey: "Single barrel rye is probably the most important category of whiskey in America right now."

Audience members detect the flavors of banana, brown sugar and cayenne.

To hear more about The Spirit Guide Society and the eclectic Pedro Shanahan and his spot-on interaction with his guests - all movers and shakers in spirits - listeners can access the full hour-long podcast "Michter's American Whiskey with Master Distiller Dan McKee".

The Spirit Guide Society's podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, The Spirit Guide Society's website and every major podcasting platform.

Follow The Spirit Guide Society on these social media platforms to stay up to date:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/spiritguidesoc

Instagram - http://instagram.com/spiritguidesoc

Twitter - http://twitter.com/spiritguidesoc

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563119/Michters-American-Whiskey-Honors-1753-Roots-Master-Distiller-Dan-McKee-Tells-Pedro-Shanahan-of-The-Spirit-Guide-Society-in-Podcast