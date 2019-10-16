Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Q3 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 5, 2019

ENDEAVOUR Q3 2019 RESULTS
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019
George Town, October 15, 2019 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, before TSX market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed via this link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hy9fc3ww
Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below and the confirmation code: 2780849:
International: +1 631 510 7495
North American toll-free: +1 866 9661396
UK toll-free: +44 8003 767 922
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
Click hereto add the webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar
Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations. For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|Martino De Ciccio
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:ccable@brunswickgroup.com)
