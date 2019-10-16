Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG4M ISIN: GB00BJVJZD68 Ticker-Symbol: E65F 
Tradegate
15.10.19
16:59 Uhr
5,150 Euro
+0,290
+5,97 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALARIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALARIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,920
5,000
15.10.
4,900
5,000
15.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VALARIS
VALARIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALARIS PLC5,150+5,97 %