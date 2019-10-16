Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ND ISIN: US5560991094 Ticker-Symbol: M55 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
08:00 Uhr
10,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MACROGENICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACROGENICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,400
10,500
15.10.
10,400
10,500
15.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACROGENICS
MACROGENICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACROGENICS INC10,100-0,98 %