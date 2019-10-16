Nicox: Third Quarter 2019 Business Update and Financial Highlights





Positive topline results from Dolomites Phase 2 clinical trial of NCX 470 in glaucoma

VYZULTA prescriptions exceeded 3,000 per week for the first time 1

Q3 2019 net revenue of €0.5 million



October 16. 2019 - release at 7:30 am CET

Nicox S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided a Q3 2019 business update and financial highlights, revenue and cash position for Nicox and its subsidiaries (the "Nicox Group"), as well as key upcoming milestones.



Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, said, "The encouraging topline results from the Dolomites Phase 2 clinical trial of NCX 470 confirm the potential of both this product candidate and of our research platform, and set the stage for the next phase of Nicox's development. Together with the NCX 4251 blepharitis trial, results of which we expect later in the fourth quarter, Nicox would have two advanced clinical programs in 2020."



Key Upcoming Milestones



NCX 4251 Phase 2 results: Clinical trial in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis continuing on track for topline data in Q4 of this year.

Nicox announced positive topline results of the Dolomites trial (https://www.nicox.com/assets/files/EN_NCX470_Phase2_Results_20191002.pdf), its multicenter, U.S. Phase 2 safety and efficacy clinical study evaluating NCX 470, a novel second generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost analog , in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The 0.065% dose of NCX 470 demonstrated non-inferiority and statistical superiority to latanoprost 0.005%, the U.S. market leader in prostaglandin analog prescriptions.

As of September 30, 2019, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €17.4 million, as compared with €17.3 million at June 30, 2019 and €22.1 million at end December 31, 2018. Including the cash from the recent bond financing and the research tax credit payments related to years 2017 and 2018 received in October, the cash available is €22.6 million. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was €0.5 million versus €0.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.



As of September 30, 2019, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €7.4 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019.



Bloomberg data, comparing the period of the weeks ending 5 July 2019 to 27 September 2019 with the periods of the weeks ending 5 April 2019 to 28 June 2019 and 6 July 2018 to 28 September 2018 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss