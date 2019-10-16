Folgendes Instrument wird heute (16.10.2019) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.

The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (10/16/2019).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:

VCI US9258111015 VICON IND. INC.



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.