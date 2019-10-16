Folgendes Instrument wird heute (16.10.2019) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (10/16/2019).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
VCI US9258111015 VICON IND. INC.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (10/16/2019).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
VCI US9258111015 VICON IND. INC.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.