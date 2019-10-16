Hexion To Exhibit new Bakelite FoamSet Materials at Upcoming K Show in Düsseldorf

Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") is introducing its Bakelite FoamSet Materials, which are the Company's latest heat-insulating construction materials, at the upcoming K Show.

The new material, which was financially supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs of Germany, was funded within the framework of the 6th Energy Research Program of the German Federal Government and supervised by Forschungszentrum Jülich, the project executing organization. In addition to Hexion GmbH, the project consortium consists of the following companies: KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, KraussMaffei Berstorff GmbH, EJOT Baubefestigungen GmbH, Schöck Bauteile GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and the Professorship of Plastics Engineering of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Institute of Materials Handling, Conveying and Plastics Engineering located in the Technical University of Chemnitz.

The consortium focused on utilizing phenolic molding compounds for energy-optimized construction. Phenolic molding compounds, which provide both high insulating and material strength properties, can be processed using cost-efficient manufacturing processes including extrusion and injection molding to produce self-supporting insulating components in custom and potentially demanding geometry shapes.

The new Hexion Bakelite FoamSet Materials provide heat stability with low thermal expansion, strength for screw connections, fire resistance, and reduced smoke and toxicity for a "Best-in-class fire, smoke and toxicity performance." Bakelite FoamSet Materials also provide the following material advantages:

High flame retardance;

Good thermal insulation properties;

High temperature resistance;

Low specific gravity;

High specific strength and stiffness;

High chemical resistance; and

Self-foaming formulation that does not require an additional technology.

Bakelite FoamSet Materials, which are supplied as free-flowing granules, have proven to be processable by injection and compression molding as well as continuous extrusion. With these processes ranges in thickness from 1.5 millimeters to 30 millimeters and at a density of 0.85 g/cm3 are achievable. A storage-stability of more than one year is guaranteed.

For more information, consult with Hexion Hall 07, Booth 71B27 during K in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 16-23, or visit www.hexion.com.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

