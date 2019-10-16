The 121 MWdc Springbok 3 project in Kern County, California, brings the Springbok series to 448 MW, as Capital Dynamics continues its investments in U.S. solar.There has been some talk of a slowdown in California's large-scale solar market, following over-procurement by the state's large investor-owned utilities to meet their targets under the state's renewable energy mandate. However, large solar plants are still being developed, deals are getting signed and plants are being put online. This week came news that one of the largest clusters of solar projects in the state had been finished, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...