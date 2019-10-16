Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
16.10.2019 | 08:04
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Refinancing of Long Term Debt Completed

PR Newswire

London, October 15

For release 16 October 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

REFINANCING OF LONG TERM DEBT COMPLETED

Following the announcement on 8 October 2019, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, announces that it has set the final interest rate and break cost under its new loan with Canada Life Investment. The final key loan terms are:

  • £129.6 million fixed rate loan extended from 8.5 to average 16.5 years
  • Reduction in the total interest rate from 4.4% to 2.5% per annum, generating an immediate interest saving of £2.5 million per annum
  • Negotiated break cost of £25.8 million funded by cash realised from disposals
  • Interest saving to be paid to shareholders as an increased dividend of £16.0 million per annum, equating to an increase of 19%, starting at the period 1 October 2019

-ENDS-


For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
Andy Dovey / James Machon		01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla		020 3727 1000

