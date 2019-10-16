Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Refinancing of Long Term Debt Completed

For release 16 October 2019



Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

REFINANCING OF LONG TERM DEBT COMPLETED

Following the announcement on 8 October 2019, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, announces that it has set the final interest rate and break cost under its new loan with Canada Life Investment. The final key loan terms are:

£129.6 million fixed rate loan extended from 8.5 to average 16.5 years

Reduction in the total interest rate from 4.4% to 2.5% per annum, generating an immediate interest saving of £2.5 million per annum

Negotiated break cost of £25.8 million funded by cash realised from disposals

Interest saving to be paid to shareholders as an increased dividend of £16.0 million per annum, equating to an increase of 19%, starting at the period 1 October 2019

