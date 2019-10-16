Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626531 ISIN: GB0003010609 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PIPEHAWK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIPEHAWK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
16.10.2019 | 08:04
(91 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

PipeHawk Plc - Acquisition of Wessex Precision Instruments Limited

PipeHawk Plc - Acquisition of Wessex Precision Instruments Limited

PR Newswire

London, October 15

16 October 2019

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Acquisition of Wessex Precision Instruments Limited

PipeHawk is pleased to announce that it has acquired the entire issued share capital of Wessex Precision Instruments Limited ("Wessex") for a consideration of £1 (the "Acquisition"). Wessex produces and sells a range of equipment for testing the slip resistance characteristics of aggregates used in public areas, including in supermarkets and around swimming pools. The Board believes that the Wessex business presents a number of synergistic cost saving opportunities for the Company and will complement the Company's subsidiary QM Systems and its existing portfolio of test and measurement equipment.

In the year ended 31 March 2019, Wessex recorded unaudited revenues of approximately £340,000 and an unaudited loss after tax of approximately £61,000. As at 31 March 2019, Wessex had net liabilities of approximately £52,000.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk, commented: "I am delighted that PipeHawk has acquired Wessex; it has a world class reputation in an area of health and safety that is becoming increasingly prominent. Wessex will further benefit from PipeHawk's marketing and technological expertise."

Enquiries:

PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)		Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/Asha Chotai		Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

Notes to Editors

For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com


© 2019 PR Newswire