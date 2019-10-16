Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
Tradegate
16.10.19
08:31 Uhr
2,820 Euro
-0,025
-0,88 %
Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites Asa: Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2019 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its third quarter 2019 results on 30 October in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Quarterly earnings release:
Time: Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 07:00 CET
Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:
Time: Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 08:30 CET
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English

The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CET. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.


For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


