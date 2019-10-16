NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Oct 16, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Ministry of Movement Pte. Ltd. (SWAT), a startup providing on-demand bus services in Singapore, Australia and Vietnam, and NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (NEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has announced a partnership that will pool together their respective expertise and technologies to transform urban mobility and address social challenges posed by city developments.As part of this partnership, the companies jointly launched 'Ally', an app offering AI-based, personalized road planning functions coupled with an on-demand bus booking service. The app will be available during the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress taking place at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre this month.During a four-day trial (21st to 24th October 2019(1)), congress delegates and members of the public who download and create their profiles on the Ally app will be able to experience on-demand bus rides for free within a geofenced area extending from Dhoby Ghaut to the Marina Bay Sands area and parts of the central business district.Combining SWAT's dynamic bus routing algorithm with NEC's personalization engine supported by machine learning technologies, Ally will make recommendations on potential places of interest, including malls, retail shops, restaurants and other attractions based on data points such as the user's interest(s), profile, location and time. Once the user selects their destination, the app generates an optimized route in real-time and automatically assigns a bus servicing the area to the rider.In addition to cost savings, Ally will allow users, particularly visitors from overseas, the ability to explore lesser-known areas more efficiently and encourage the use of more environmentally-friendly modes of transportation.Mr. Jarrold Ong, CEO and Co-founder, Ministry of Movement, said, "With our advanced routing technology, we are always on the lookout for ways we can transform the mobility and transport space. We see relevance in being able to book a ride and discovering local attractions on the same platform, and NEC's expertise in AI and their local market insights were key to this partnership.""NEC has been actively working with startups to explore innovative solutions to transform markets and create new social value," said Mr. Lim Kok Quee, Managing Director, NEC Asia Pacific. "We see great potential in this partnership with SWAT. Intelligent on-demand bus services can play a key role in building a more sustainable urban transportation system by optimizing the number of vehicles on the road to reduce the environmental impact and ease traffic congestion. We will continue to explore ways to harness technology and improve the society we live, play and work in."Ally is now available for download on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit new https://www.allyexplore.com/(1)21st: 5pm to 10pm22nd and 23rd: 12pm to 10pm24th: 12pm to 6pmAbout Ministry of Movement Pte. Ltd.Ministry of Movement Pte Ltd (SWAT) is a technology company dedicated to solving complex transport challenges with our high capacity pooling algorithm and advanced routing technology. We believe that affordable and efficient transport is a fundamental right, and that our core mobility engine can improve the way we commute and reduce congestion. SWAT's full suite of integrated products optimises transport for corporations, industrial parks, overnight shift workers, non-emergency medical cases, and more. We have also successfully deployed solutions to improve First/Last Mile connectivity in low ridership areas. To date, SWAT has completed more than 540,000 dynamically routed rides worldwide. The company is based in Singapore, with operations in Singapore, Australia and Vietnam currently. Learn more about us at new windowhttps://www.swatmobile.io/.About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in the Asia Pacific region (South and Southeast Asia). As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.