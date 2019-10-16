Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment. Alfresco was one of only four companies named to the Leaders Category in the report, which said, "Enterprise organizations that desire an open source, cloud-native platform that offers flexibility in extending the application with its own development team should look at Alfresco."

In response to buyer demands, the IDC MarketScape analyzed enterprise content management (ECM) and content sharing and collaboration (CSC) vendors who have modern cloud platforms and deliver enhanced features to support customers' innovations. The report acknowledged Alfresco's history as a cloud-native solution and noted its complete offering, "with a breadth of content life-cycle management capabilities, Alfresco provides content services, process services, and governance services all under one platform umbrella."

"There is a strong demand for traditional ECMs and CSCs to transition to a cloud-native architecture," said Marci Maddox, Research Manager, Enterprise Content Strategies, at IDC. "As the need to access and analyze mass volumes of data grows, so too does the demand for cloud-based content applications. Organizations are looking to these applications for their agility and scalability with the ability to improve traditional content-centric workflows, ensure security and governance and enable digital business."

Alfresco CEO Bernadette Nixon said: "We are thrilled to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications. I'm personally proud to say that this is the fourth leadership recognition we've received in the past three months. At Alfresco, we have always had a cloud-first philosophy, and it's no surprise to us that technology buyers are looking to migrate their legacy ECMs and CSCs to cloud platforms. Our Alfresco Migration Service leverages our expertise in this field and helps customers mitigate the risk and complexity of cloud migration. Furthermore, we recently launched the Alfresco Cloud in response to customer feedback to deliver the Alfresco Digital Platform in a secure, fully managed environment."

The Alfresco Cloud comprises on-demand services including Content as a Service, Process as a Service, Governance as a Service and AI as a Service. It will enable organizations, ranging from SMBs to large enterprises, to build process and content-intensive applications without the cost and complexity of deploying, managing and updating the platform themselves. The Alfresco's Digital Business Platform as a Service, which is hosted in Amazon Web Services, is currently in preview mode with general availability coming in 2020.

Bernadette Nixon continued: "We continue to innovate the Alfresco portfolio and work closely with customers to remove any IT infrastructure barriers they're facing in order to better manage their operations. Our modern solutions go far beyond traditional content management capabilities to enable our customers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that act as a crucial competitive advantage."

The complete IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc US44752819, September 2019) can be accessed here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company that builds and markets a cloud-native, process, content and governance intensive Digital Business Platform. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco is used by more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Delta Dental, Liberty Mutual, LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NASA, RBC Capital Markets and the US Navy Department. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

