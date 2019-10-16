Andrew Alliance Announces Partnership With Brooks Life Sciences Enabling Their Consumables to be Added to Its Groundbreaking OneLab Software

GENEVA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Alliance and Brooks Life Sciences today announced a co-marketing relationship that will enable Brooks Life Sciences consumables to be added to Andrew Alliance's groundbreaking OneLab software environment, developed to support the design, execution and sharing of life science experiment protocols. Under the terms of the agreement, Andrew Alliance and Brooks Life Sciences will promote the use of OneLab as an essential tool for the researcher, in conjunction with Andrew Alliance platforms such as the Andrew+ pipetting robot and Pipette+ smart pipetting system.

"We are excited to announce this strategic relationship with Andrew Alliance that will make it much easier for researchers to take greater advantage of the wide range of cutting-edge consumables that we supply to the life science industry," said Tracy Andrews, Senior Product Manager of Brooks Life Sciences 4titude range. "This means that researchers will be able to more easily, and quickly, set up their liquid handling workflows in OneLab, be they for PCR, NGS or imaging, speeding up both their research and their ability to disseminate the work of other research groups." "What makes this especially powerful, if that these protocols can then be executed on either Andrew Alliance's automated liquid handling solutions, increasing productivity and reducing the risk of error."

The award-winning Andrew+ robot o?ers fully automated pipetting, as well as more complex manipulations, using a wide range of accessories and Andrew Alliance Bluetooth electronic pipettes. OneLab is a unique browser-based software environment enabling researchers to design, and share, their own protocols, through a highly intuitive graphical interface that can then be executed step-by-step, from any PC or tablet. This browser-based highly intuitive software platform ensures that labs can easily, and quickly, develop a wide range of experimental & workflow protocols.

"In developing OneLab, our focus has been to understand ways in which to better support the life science researcher in their ability to design, execute and share their protocols." "We are very excited by this game changing partnership enables Brooks Life Sciences to better support their customers by making their labware and consumables easily visible and accessible during experimental design."

The relationship with Brooks Life Sciences will be initially focused on products developed and supplied by its 4titude range, which specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of consumables and bench top instrumentation for the life sciences industry. Since its foundation in 2005, it has continued to develop a range of innovative products for PCR & sequencing, imaging, plate sealing, liquid handling, forensic and NGS sample processing.

About Andrew Alliance

Andrew Alliance is dedicated to advancing science by working with researchers to create a new class of easy-to-use robots and connected devices that take repeatability, performance and efficiency of laboratory experiments to the level required by 21st century biology. Its new class of high-performance, easy-to-use robots, use sustainable technology to dramatically improve the repeatability, performance, and speed of liquid handling. This customer centric approach, and Andrew, the flagship robot, have won numerous accolades since 2013, transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating routine pipetting errors and time-consuming manual efforts. Andrew Alliance, a CO2-Neutral Certified Company, is based in Geneva, Boston, and Paris. Visit www.andrewalliance.com to learn more.

About Brooks Life Sciences

Working across a wide range of industries including biobanking, compound management, consumer genomics, synthetic biology, basic research and more, Brooks Life Sciences offer unparalleled knowledge and experience of 2D-coded sample storage tubes, readers and sample management systems. As part of the team that developed the original 2D-coded sample tubes in 1999, we have been at the global forefront of developing sample storage consumables and instruments for nearly 20 years and we continue our philosophy of innovation to this day. In addition to the innovation behind our products, we are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service, support and quality. Our Technical Support Team provides expert assistance, making sure our products give the reliable and optimal performance you expect. We believe that a quality sample is the cornerstone in the generation of reliable, reproducible and quantifiable data - which is why Brooks Life Sciences is all about the sample. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brookslifesciences.com

