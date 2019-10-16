Pictures wanted for making official postcards of west China's tourism hub Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a land of natural beauty and a city with cultural appeal, west China's Chongqing Municipality attracts swaths of tourists thanks to its magical terrain and mountainous landscape. The local branch of the China Post Group Corporation held a press conference on October 16, announcing a competition to collect image ideas from around the world for making Chongqing-themed postcards. In addition to the prize money, the selected works from the contestants will be produced and distributed by the company as postal cards.



The collections cover four themes, seeking pictures that record and show Chongqing's rapid economic development and urban construction, the unique cultural resources, outstanding and humorous aspects of the city, its enchanting natural landscape as well as the vigorous charm of the young municipality's performance in the past 22 years.



Chongqing is a famous cultural city with a history of more than 3,000 years. It's an important strategic fulcrum for the development of China's western region, and located at the junction of the Belt and Road and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Chongqing was named the fastest-growing global tourism city during the 2007-2017 period by the City Travel & Tourism Impact 2018 report released by the World Travel&Tourism Council. In 2019, Chongqing won the Coral Award of Asian Tourism 2019 and was rated as one of the top ten most popular travel destinations.



The submission deadline is November 24. Participants can learn more about related details via the Xinhua News Agency's mobile app or submit their contributions via email (Address: interestingcq@163.com).