

All-new Yaris (prototype)

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 16, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Highlights:- First use of the TNGA(1) platform for compact cars. A body that is light yet highly rigid and has a low center of gravity.- Adopts the latest powertrain, including a 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine based on the TNGA design philosophy. This engine pursues both driving performance and the world's highest level of fuel efficiency for a hybrid vehicle, in addition to the pleasure of driving.Toyota is also offering E-Four (electric four-wheel drive system) for the first time on a compact car.- The condensed, clutter-free cabin and compact form that extends from the center of the body to the front and rear wheels express an active dynamic design that appears ready to take off at a moment's notice.- "Advanced Park"(2), Toyota's advanced parking support system (a first on a Toyota vehicle), and the latest Toyota Safety Sense, which now detects oncoming cars (a first on a Toyota vehicle) when turning right at an intersection and pedestrians crossing the street when turning right or left, are standard(3).- Enhanced comfort and convenience features include "Turn Tilt Seats"(2) (a first on a Toyota vehicle), which facilitate entering and exiting the vehicle, and Display Audio (standard on all models), which can connect with smartphones, and an accessory power outlet is available for hybrid versions in Japan.Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) unveiled the new model Yaris(4) to the world. The new Yaris is scheduled to go on sale in Japan starting in mid-February 2020(5). It will be exhibited*6 at VenusFort in Odaiba, Tokyo during the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The new Yaris will also be displayed in showrooms throughout Japan from the end of October to December.The first-generation Yaris was created in 1999 as a car that would serve as the global standard for compact cars by enlisting the full portfolio of Toyota's technological prowess. Toyota re-designed the platform and all major components, including the engine, transmission, and suspension to achieve generous cabin space and outstanding basic performance in a minimum size.The new Yaris has been developed in pursuit of new value sought in next-generation compact cars. The new Yaris is a new-generation compact car that adopts the TNGA(1) platform, on which Toyota will base its compact cars for developed countries in the future, and features components built entirely from the ground up, including the engine, Hybrid System, transmission, and suspension. In addition to the light yet highly rigid body and low center of gravity, the Yaris is offered with four different powertrains to deliver agility, superior comfort, and smooth and direct acceleration1. The newly developed 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine and Direct Shift-CVT2. The 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine with New-generation Hybrid System3. The 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine with 6-speed manual4. An improved 1.0-liter engine with a compact and lightweight CVTDrivers will be able to experience the pleasure of a brisk ride.In addition to pursuing Toyota's ongoing goal of developing the world's highest level of fuel efficiency for a hybrid vehicle, the new Yaris is offered with E-Four (electric four-wheel drive system), a first for a Toyota compact car. Toyota is among the first to adopt an array of advanced features that defy the common hierarchy based on car size, such as Advanced Park(2), Toyota's advanced parking support system (a first for a Toyota vehicle); the latest Toyota Safety Sense, which has been expanded to detect oncoming cars when turning right at an intersection and pedestrians crossing the street when turning right or left; Turn Tilt Seats(2) (equipped by Toyota for the first time) which facilitate entering and exiting the vehicle; and Display Audio (standard on all models), which can connect with smartphones.An accessory power outlet (1,500 W) is available for the hybrid version of the cars. With the accessory, electricity from the vehicle can be used to power electrical devices and appliances using the same type of electrical outlets found at home. Additionally, the vehicle can serve as an emergency power generator in cases such as blackouts.Chief Engineer Yasunori Suezawa, in charge of development of the new Yaris, explained, "This marks the 20th year since the first Yaris debuted, so we wanted to build a new-generation compact car that goes far beyond customers' preconceptions about class by building on the strengths of the Yaris as a compact car while revamping the platform, powertrain, and all other components. Compact cars are driven by many people, so offering a pleasurable drive was a priority, but it also prompted us to use the Yaris as the starting point of cars with the world's highest level of fuel efficiency and secure safety technology."(1) Toyota New Global Architecture. Toyota's company-wide global program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by redeveloping powertrain units and vehicle platforms and reconceiving overall vehicle optimization(2) Grade and Option settings to be announced in December(3) Excluding the X "M package"(4) This term is borrowed from Greek mythology, the goddess Charis (symbolic of dignity and elegance).(5) The gasoline 4WD model is scheduled to go on sale starting in April 2020.(6) The showroom display is from October 23 to November 4. For details on VenusFort, refer to https://www.venusfort.co.jp/multi/index_e.html.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.