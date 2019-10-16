Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552904  ISIN: CH0011115703 Ticker-Symbol: CX1 
Lang & Schwarz
16.10.19
10:13 Uhr
87,75 Euro
+1,25
+1,45 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,00
88,50
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREALOGIX
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG87,75+1,45 %