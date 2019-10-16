CREALOGIX is a leading, global, digital banking engagement platform provider. Despite 17% revenue growth, FY19 EBITDA was slightly below our expectations at CHF1.9m as the company moves to a SaaS model faster than expected. The SaaS transition is expected to drag on results until FY21, before delivering a full year of benefit in FY22. We have lowered our forecasts and now anticipate 4% and 5% revenue growth in FY20 and FY21, with EBITDA of CHF2.6m and CHF4.7m respectively. Management also announced a transformation programme to position CREALOGIX for future growth, funded by a convertible bond refinancing (details on page 8) to secure additional headroom for working capital and M&A.

