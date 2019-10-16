Although Nanoco's major US client will not progress to volume production in the foreseeable future, commissioning work continues on the new production capacity, which is scheduled to complete by December. Once that is completed, the facility will be able to produce high-quality infra-red nanomaterials for use in a number of electronics applications. It could therefore be used to service future demand from the US customer or potential new customers in the electronics or display industries with which Nanoco is in the early stages of discussion. The current market capitalisation appears to assign little value to these assets at a time when there appears to be renewed market interest in quantum dots.

