OutSystems today announced that Yorkshire Building Society has selected the OutSystems low-code development platform to deliver its next-generation, customer-facing e-commerce platform and mobile applications that serve its retail banking and broker customers.

Yorkshire Building Society is the third-largest building society in the UK, with over 3,300 employees serving three million customers from offices in Bradford, Leeds, Peterborough, and Cheltenham.

The project will introduce a significant update to Yorkshire Building Society's back-office systems. The new digital platform will provide a more immersive customer experience, while vastly increasing its security posture. This will mitigate the need to rely on the current paper-based approach for issuing annual reports to key stakeholders, saving an estimated £600,000 per year.

It will also help to significantly improve operational efficiencies. Thanks to the self-serve nature of these applications for brokers and retail customers, Yorkshire Building Society aims to reduce the number of customer calls by at least 40 percent through the automation of many operational account servicing processes, enabling employees to increasingly dedicate their time to resource-dependent tasks.

"We were looking to address a range of specific requirements when we started working with OutSystems, chiefly how we could better service our customers with additional functionality through our e-commerce platform, which was approaching end-of-life," said Ant Warrington, director of digital and innovation at Yorkshire Building Society. "We also wanted to streamline our employees' internal workflows and processes to improve overall efficiency throughout the business."

"Working with OutSystems has enabled us to preserve our careful approach to digital transformation," added Warrington. "By building a platform that serves multiple use cases, we have adopted a cost-effective method of ensuring we continue to innovate and stay ahead of the digital curve in banking."

"Extending the self-serve capabilities of Yorkshire Building Society's technology to alleviate the load on its branches and call centres was a key KPI for the organisation. We're happy to help the society take that digital step forward, helping them to remain a leader in an extremely competitive market," added Garry Larner, regional director, financial services and insurance at OutSystems.

