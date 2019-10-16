Veteran Private Aviation Executive, Marine Eugène, to Lead Continued Expansion of Flexjet in Europe

Flexjet LLC, a global leader in fractional ownership and private jet travel, today announced the opening of Flexjet House, a global experience centre and office in London's Mayfair neighbourhood, home to some of the world's most respected brands and businesses. The location is an integral step in Flexjet's European expansion, which has seen travel to, from and within Europe grow more than 44 percent in 2019, year over year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005310/en/

Flexjet LLC, a global leader in fractional ownership and private jet travel, announces the opening of Flexjet House, a global experience centre and office in London's Mayfair neighbourhood. Celebrating with private aviation leaders at an opening reception were Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci (left), Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro and Flexjet European Managing Director Marine Eugène (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

"In recent history, we have seen other private jet travel providers entering, and just as quickly leaving, the European market. Flexjet, however, has taken the time to understand the nuances of the market, carefully gaining operational experience, recruiting the finest talent and making the strategic acquisitions we need to become the finest provider of private jet travel in Europe." said Flexjet Chief Executive Officer Michael Silvestro. "The opening of our new London storefront, and the addition of a proven veteran such as Marine Eugène as European Managing Director, demonstrates the depth of our commitment to the market."

An experienced aviation executive, Eugène has a proven track record in growing companies. She joined NetJets Europe in 2002, when the company's presence on the continent was at an embryonic stage. She was instrumental in orchestrating the expansion of their sales organisation after the economic crises of 2009 and 2011, successfully launching new fleets and programme options. In 2011, Eugène became a member of that company's European-wide executive leadership, with responsibility for the overall management of the company's relations with senior executives and ultra-high net worth individuals. Eugène is among an increasing number of former NetJets executives deciding to join Flexjet in its reinvention of the private aviation industry.

"Flexjet has spent the past three years laying the proper foundation to become a force in European private aviation," said Eugène. "This foundation, including our new Flexjet House in Mayfair, has us well-positioned to execute on a dynamic growth strategy. We end 2019 with the building blocks in place, and look forward to 2020, a year in which you will see our European presence truly take flight."

The newly opened Flexjet House in London will allow prospective Flexjet Owners to gain a fuller sense of Red Label by Flexjet. This premium offering bridges the gap between traditional fractional ownership programs and whole-aircraft ownership through unique features such as flight crews dedicated to a single, specific aircraft, access to the world's newest fleet and exclusive, custom cabin interiors featured in their LXi Cabin Collection.

In addition, the facility will provide Flexjet Owners with a London home base, including offices and conference rooms they can use when in central London, a refuge in which to relax and grab a cup of tea or a cocktail, among other amenities. The level of convenience, comfort and service provided to Flexjet Owners at this experience centre is similar to that of the Flexjet-Exclusive Private Terminals in the United States, except located in the heart of the London one of the world's biggest financial hubs.

Flexjet has been expanding its global footprint over the past few years, first acquiring a United Kingdom operating certificate through the acquisition of Flairjet Ltd. that enables Flexjet to operate not only within the U.K. but also on the Continent. In addition, Flexjet acquired a global operating certificate via its partnership with Milan, Italy-based Sirio S.p.A.

"Our new physical presence in central London is only the latest step in our European expansion," added Eugène. "In the coming year, we expect to make further announcements about our European expansion, including the acquisition of new aircraft and new programmes to expand access for European-based customers who surely will gravitate to the Flexjet Red Label experience."

In addition to the space in London, Flexjet officially opened its European Tactical Control Centre north of London near Luton Airport. The European footprint also includes a maintenance facility at Milan Linate Airport in Italy. The Tactical Control Centre was modeled after Flexjet's operations control centre at its Global Headquarters in Cleveland, OH, USA, which drew its inspiration from the NASA Mission Control in Houston, Texas.

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the private jet fractional ownership market in 1995, offering fractional ownership and leasing. Today, it offers an exclusive array of light, mid and large cabin business aircraft-some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. Flexjet has a global footprint that includes its' Cleveland, Ohio headquarters in the United States, Flexjet House in London, two control centers one based in the US and the other in Italy, nearly a half dozen private terminals in the US, seven US-based maintenance hubs and a state-of-the-art maintenance hub in Milan, Italy. The first in the world to be recognised as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, Flexjet is also the first and only company to be honored with 20 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005310/en/

Contacts:

Nicholas Parmelee

The Hubbell Group, Inc.

+1 216-406-5602 (mobile)

nparmelee@hubbellgroup.com