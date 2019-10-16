Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTCQB: TOKIF) (Tree of Knowledge) expands global medical marijuana and CBD research in partnership with the Caribbean Institute of Pharmacy Policy (CIPPPAR) in Jamaica. Tree of Knowledge will be introducing chronic pain management protocols and research into the Caribbean market. The introduction of these protocols will take the form of clinical trials and research that will include the usage of specific strains of cannabis that aid in chronic pain and cancer treatments.

A key facet in this partnership will be work with the indigenous communities in Jamaica to identify the above mentioned strains. In addition, Tree of Knowledge and CIPPPAR will work together to develop an international, state-of-the-art medical tourism facility in Jamaica to carry out clinical trials and provide pain management services. The partnership will also create certification and training opportunities for Caribbean doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other medical professionals.

The Honorable Minister Audley Shaw, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries for Jamaica, has recognized that Jamaica is positioned to play a leading role globally in the development of value added medical cannabis and CBD products. "We welcome companies such as Tree of Knowledge who are committed to invest and transfer knowledge to our leading researchers in Jamaica on the reduction of opioids through cannabis."

Tree of Knowledge is currently operating in multiple Canadian locations providing education, resources and support to patients and providers across Canada and is excited to be bringing their protocols and learnings to the Caribbean market. "We are very excited with this opportunity to strategically partner with CIPPPAR to help facilitate our shared vision of bringing together expert clinical knowledge, process expertise and available resources to improve the quality of healthcare to patients in Jamaica," said Gary Prihar, President of Clinical Operations at Tree of Knowledge.

Ellen Grizzle, the former Dean of the University of Technology and head of CIPPPAR, recognized that "this is a significant first step that will lead to future business opportunities throughout the Caribbean."

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOKI currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOKI's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

