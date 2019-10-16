Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
WKN: 1020  ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
16.10.2019 | 10:40
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 October 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,379.50p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,405.87p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.1%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
16 October 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire