The global conformal coating market is expected to post a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005338/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global conformal coating market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as advances in technology and a decline in the prices of electronic components have increased the sale of mobile phones over the past two decades. With the advent of technologies such as 4G, WiMax, NFC, the adoption of smart wearables and IoT devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, VR headsets, wireless sensors, and monitoring devices, has significantly increased over recent years. In addition, the growing need for additional features such as shockproof, scratch-resistant, and dust and water-resistant properties have increased the demand for conformal coatings in such consumer electronics. Thus, the increasing demand for smart wearables and IoT devices will positively influence the growth of the global conformal coating market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31958

As per Technavio, the increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Conformal Coating Market: Increasing Need for Miniaturization and Microelectronics

Over the past few years, miniaturized electronic devices have gained significant popularity among end-users due to their low power consumption and increased functionalities. Players in the electronics industry are focusing on the development of electronic products in terms of aesthetics, size, and features. Such consistent innovations are expected to considerably reduce the size of electronic devices. The growing emphasis on product miniaturization is increasing the demand for conformal coatings to protect electronic devices from smoke, snow, rain, and other harsh conditions. The rising need for miniaturization and microelectronics is expected to boost the growth of the global conformal coating market.

"Apart from increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics, the demand for nano and microsatellites and rising penetration of AI are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Conformal Coating Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global conformal coating market by type (acrylic, silicone, epoxy, urethane, paraxylene, and other types), application (consumer electronics, automotive electronics, aerospace and defense electronics, medical electronics, and other applications), application method (spray coating, brush coating, selective coating, dip coating, and vapor deposition) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing sales of automobiles in countries such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005338/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/