Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
WKN: A2N4F4 ISIN: VGG017351021 Ticker-Symbol: I3A1 
Berlin
16.10.19
08:22 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
16.10.2019 | 11:01
(122 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Alien Metals Limited - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 16

ALIEN METALS

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

16 October 2019

Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien" or "the Company")

Directors Declaration

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted mineral exploration and development company, announces that James Cable, non-executive director, has advised Alien Metals of the following disclosure required in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph g of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

James Cable was a director of Blue Lias Technologies plc until 9 July 2019. On 15 October 2019 a court order to wind up Blue Lias Technologies plc was lodged at Companies House.

James Cable was appointed a director of Blue Lias Technologies plc on 21 February 2017 at a time when the company was contemplating seeking admission to trading on AIM. The company was a non-trading holding company for a South African development-stage technology company.

For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited
Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396		First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.


© 2019 PR Newswire