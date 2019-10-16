Bilia AB - Nomination Committee for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

In 2016 Bilia AB's Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee which is applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to the instruction, the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprising the company's Chairman of the Board and one representative for each of the two to four largest shareholders in terms of votes, based on information from Euroclear Sweden AB at the end of the month preceding the appointment of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020 comprises the following members:

· Mats Qviberg, appointed by the Qviberg family, Chairman of the Board in Bilia AB

· Tim Floderus, appointed by Investment AB Öresund, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

· Evert Carlsson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds

· Hans Ek, appointed by SEB Investment Management

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2020 Annual General Meeting regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Board members and Chairman of the Board, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, renumeration to the auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the process of appointing the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2020 Annual General Meeting can submit them via email to nominering@bilia.se. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals ahead of the AGM, these should be available to the Nomination Committee by

21 February 2020.

Gothenburg, 16 October 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén, Bilia AB, tel: +46 10-497 70 00.

