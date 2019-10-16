iManage RAVN and Cognia Law Partner Globally to enable organizations to leverage AI for business advantage and innovation

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work and Cognia Law , a next generation law company today, announced a partnership to deliver meaningful and practical Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to organizations globally. The iManage RAVN engine, combined with Cognia Law's professional consulting and managed legal services expertise, will help law firms, in-house legal departments, and financial institutions to deploy AI solutions that solve their real-world business problems, help mitigate risk, and deliver quantifiable value.



This partnership with Cognia Law is part of iManage RAVN's strategy to create an ecosystem of service providers for the platform.

"Law firms and corporate legal departments realize the potential of AI to solve business problems and deliver innovation but are often constrained by resources and expertise to adopt the technology," Nick Thomson, General Manager, iManage RAVN, said. "Through this partnership with Cognia Law, we are providing the technology platform, the broader consulting and legal sector expertise, and the physical resources so that customers can genuinely leverage AI for business advantage and innovation. Cognia Law is trained to adeptly use the RAVN engine and is already helping customers build comprehensive AI solutions to meet specific business requirements. It's a win-win situation for all; especially our customers, and indeed the wider market."

The partnership is focused on helping organizations to build tailored solutions for contract management, due diligence, knowledge management and regulatory reform, the first being LIBOR. The joint services include from scoping and design; building, training, and scaling the AI models through to implementation and post-deployment support.

"This collaboration allows both of our organizations to offer services that go beyond our typical remit. Together, we are providing value to clients that is far greater than the sum of its individual parts," Janet Taylor-Hall, CEO, Cognia Law commented. "We are responding to a resounding market cry for aggregated solutions that enable organizations build AI tools to help overcome business problems and continuous to innovate."

Follow iManage via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organisations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work - securely.

About Cognia Law

Cognia Law is an international law company, providing consulting, flexible resourcing and managed legal services to law departments and law firms.

The company brings cost-effective, process-optimized and technology-enabled solutions to solve clients' most pressing legal challenges. Cognia Law collaborates with those who are game changers in adjacent areas delivering holistic, value-based solutions and world-class delivery with best-fit talent.

Cognia Law is a Chambers ranked law company and has a reputation for really making a difference and being focused on solving clients' problems and enabling sustainable change in the legal sector.

Press Contact Information:

Laura Whitehead

iManage RAVN

Global Product Marketing Director

Phone: +44 79 3999 7059

Email: Laura.whitehead@imanage.com