Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
Frankfurt
16.10.19
08:03 Uhr
0,132 Euro
-0,001
-0,60 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
16.10.2019
(34 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, October 16

AIM and Media Release

16 October 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America Corporation) have decreased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by 14,989,350 to 71,050,821 ordinary shares, representing 6.09% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Bank of America Corporation's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of relevant interestNature of relevant interestClass and number of securities
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures LtdPower to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position47,453,861 ordinary shares
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) LtdBorrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities23,596,960 ordinary shares

The decrease in relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares referred to above was the net result of the return and borrowing of ordinary shares pursuant to the Prime Brokerage Agreement on 11 October 2019 and 14 October 2019.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© 2019 PR Newswire