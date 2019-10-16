BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder
London, October 16
AIM and Media Release
16 October 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America Corporation) have decreased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by 14,989,350 to 71,050,821 ordinary shares, representing 6.09% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Bank of America Corporation's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
|Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position
|47,453,861 ordinary shares
|Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
|Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities
|23,596,960 ordinary shares
The decrease in relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares referred to above was the net result of the return and borrowing of ordinary shares pursuant to the Prime Brokerage Agreement on 11 October 2019 and 14 October 2019.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
