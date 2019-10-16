Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) 16-Oct-2019 / 10:23 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 October 2019 Edison issues outlook on CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) CREALOGIX is a leading, global, digital banking engagement platform provider. Despite 17% revenue growth, FY19 EBITDA was slightly below our expectations at CHF1.9m as the company moves to a SaaS model faster than expected. The SaaS transition is expected to drag on results until FY21, before delivering a full year of benefit in FY22. We have lowered our forecasts and now anticipate 4% and 5% revenue growth in FY20 and FY21, with EBITDA of CHF2.6m and CHF4.7m respectively. Management also announced a transformation programme to position CREALOGIX for future growth, funded by a convertible bond refinancing (details on page 8) to secure additional headroom for working capital and M&A. Looking at CREALOGIX's trading peers suggests that a valuation of c 2.5-3.0x revenues and c 15-20x EBITDA is achievable following a successful SaaS transition in line with management targets. Based on our FY22 estimates, this would suggest that an EV of CHF250m+ is achievable (a 100% premium to today's share price). For investors willing to take a medium-term view, CREALOGIX's valuation of 1.3x FY20e sales is attractive, particularly when compared to its closest peers. However, we would note that restricted share trading liquidity continues to limit exit opportunities. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Richard Williamson, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Katherine Thompson, +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 890975 16-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b53773851c0dd594a9cac60ddca9ade&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=890975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

October 16, 2019