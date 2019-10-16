Extension of successful, long-term partnership ensures availability of reliable, high-speed broadband connectivity to support ship operations and crew needs

Marlink and Intelsat (NYSE: I) announced today that the companies have agreed to a multi-year renewal and expansion of their partnership to provide broadband services to maritime vessels around the world. The multi-year agreement will deliver additional throughput to vessels via multiple layers of space-based coverage, ensuring that ship owners and operators have the flexibility and access to reliable, high-quality, always-on connectivity.

Initiated in 2014, the partnership between Marlink and Intelsat enabled Marlink to enhance its extensive portfolio of maritime VSAT services. It also unlocked applications that improve operational efficiencies for ship owners and operators across all maritime segments, including the oil/offshore, transportation, cruise and ferry, and fisheries sectors.

Under this extension, Marlink's customers will see even greater benefits onboard. The flexibility, reliability and reach provided by Intelsat's global network of wide beam and high-throughput Intelsat EpicNG satellites provide unprecedented high-speed connectivity to maritime vessels, enabling the delivery of a diverse range of value-added services and applications such as asset tracking and improved cybersecurity that supports their current and future connectivity needs.

"Our partnership is a great example of how pairing Intelsat's robust, global communications infrastructure with Marlink's diverse portfolio of communications solutions results in the ultimate connectivity experience at sea," said Samer Halawi, Intelsat's Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. "With Intelsat's global connectivity, Marlink is delivering the services that are most in demand by ship owners and operators today. The coverage and flexibility provided by Intelsat's space-based and terrestrial network allow Marlink to scale and meet their customers' increasing demands and changing requirements."

"The demand for dependable, high-quality VSAT connectivity in the maritime sector has increased significantly in recent years," said Erik Ceuppens, Chief Executive Officer, Marlink Group. "Together, Marlink and Intelsat have matched this escalation every step of the way, constantly working to drive improvements in service efficiency and resilience for our customer base. Marlink is now the world's largest Maritime VSAT Satellite Service Provider both in revenue and number of vessels, which is driving Marlink's desire to secure long-term partnerships to future-proof our connectivity services."

About the Marlink Group

The Marlink Group is the world's leading provider of end-to-end managed connectivity and IT solutions. The group which includes Marlink, Telemar, Palantir, Livewire Connections and OmniAccess, provides maritime and enterprise customers with an integrated offering of reliable broadband communications and IT, digital solutions, bridge electronics, and flexible service and maintenance.

The Marlink Group's unrivalled portfolio of multi-band communication solutions covering Ku-, Ka-, C- and L-band services is augmented with mobile and terrestrial links and an industry-unique range of digital solutions. With more than 1000 employees worldwide, the Group serves enterprise and maritime customers globally, including: Shipping, Offshore, Cruise Ferry, Yachting and Fishing, as well as Mining, Oil Gas, Utilities, Humanitarian NGO, Media Events.

The Marlink Group delivers solutions with unrivalled service and support through an enhanced global footprint, including a network of sales and service locations ensuring customer proximity. Our 24/7 service desk, local presence on all continents and a network of 1250 service points staffed with highly qualified service engineers support our customers globally to operate their business in an ever smarter, safer and more profitable way.

More than 70 years' experience, combined with our strong satellite network and hardware manufacturer partnerships, enables Marlink to bring the power of smart connectivity solutions to customers worldwide, helping them to digitalise their remote business operations wherever they are.

The Group is led by Erik Ceuppens as CEO.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit Intelsat.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

