It is imperative for patients to adhere to exact dosages as any deviation in terms of volume might put their life at risk. Hence, droppers are used to facilitate the smooth application of medicinal liquids such as ear drops, nose drops, eye drops, oils, and tinctures to the targeted places. Droppers also eliminate the contact between hands and liquid, thereby reducing the chances of contamination. Vendors in the market are introducing droppers with environmental-friendly materials that can withstand any accidental fall. Moreover, factors such as reusability and low cost are driving the adoption of droppers in the healthcare industry. As a result of these factors, the growth of the global dropper market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of innovative raw materials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Dropper Market: Increasing use of Innovative Raw Materials

Growing concerns about climate change have compelled governments across the world to adopt stricter regulations pertaining to emissions and manufacturing practices. This is forcing vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices and introduce environmental-friendly products. Vendors are choosing bioplastics as a sustainable alternative for the manufacturing of eco-friendly as well as cost-efficient droppers. The increasing use of such innovative raw materials is expected to positively influence market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing use of innovative raw materials, the rising popularity of droppers with caps and growing innovations and product launches are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Dropper Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global dropper market by application (healthcare, personal care, home care, food and beverage, and others), material (plastic, rubber, glass, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing popularity of essential oils and the introduction of various liquid cosmetic products in the region.

