Ding, the largest international mobile top-up platform, has released findings from a recently conducted piece of research that sheds some light on how mobile customers in the UK are currently using their phones. The survey provided insights into UK phone habits and mobile payment preferences, highlighting the importance of the shared economy and the encroachment of the mobile phone in British society.

With 56% of Brits reporting they spend four or more hours on the phone each day, within that 32% fall into 6+ hours a day it isn't shocking that 87% feel it is important to have control over the amount of airtime and data they are using.

When asked about what apps they used most often, WhatsApp ranked number one over Instagram, Facebook and Uber. With SnapChat and Viber also making an appearance.

Ninety-three percent of respondents with pay-as-you-go contracts, reported that they are often out of credit and had help keeping their phone in credit. In fact, a quarter said they are out of credit on average every week. While 13% look to their parents and 35% rely on their partners for top-ups, a further 53% rely on people outside their immediate family for phone credit. Pay-as-you-go customers in need of a top-up crowdfund on a monthly basis (57%) and 75% say they use apps and websites to complete transactions.

Phone users in the UK were clear on their distrust for contractual agreements. Two thirds of respondents felt that by signing a contract they lose control of the services they really want and it frequently results in having to pay for services that they simply do not need.

It's no surprise that 69% perceived pay-as-you-go to be a better value for money and allowed for greater control over only receiving requested services. Close to 50% of those surveyed used pay-as-you-go for other services such as holiday accommodations, car and bike rentals.

