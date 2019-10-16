Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905394 ISIN: US6536561086 Ticker-Symbol: NSY 
Frankfurt
16.10.19
09:15 Uhr
136,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,45 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICE LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICE LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,00
141,00
14:11
137,00
140,00
14:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NICE LTD
NICE LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NICE LTD ADR136,00-1,45 %