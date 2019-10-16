Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 15

 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       358.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     365.36p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       351.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     359.07p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

© 2019 PR Newswire