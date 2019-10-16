After Securing Over $300M in Closed Deals, AquaMaof Reveals Ground-Breaking Technology for Land-Based Shrimp Production

After three years of research in its R&D facility located in Israel, AquaMaof announces the successful adaptation of its land-based aquaculture technology for the commercial production of shrimp, with high survival rates and disease-free results. The technology will be available in 2020

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd ., the world leader in Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology, is revealing a land-based R&D facility for the production of Shrimp located in southern Israel. In an industry first, AquaMaof has successfully adapted its RAS technology to the commercial production of L vannamei shrimp with a high-survival rate and disease-free results.

To date, AquaMaof has secured more than $300 million in closed deals around the globe, leading the land-based aquaculture industry with more than a dozen facilities worldwide. AquaMaof's RAS technology provides a solution for responsibly-farmed and harvested aquaculture practices, for fish and seafood.

Seafood is considered a healthier source of protein than other animal products, and this fact stimulates the growing demand for shrimp consumption globally. In terms of volume, the global shrimp market was pegged at 4.66 million tons by the end of 2018, and is expected to reach 5.83 million tons by 2024. However, the traditional ponds culture has not been able to keep up with the global demand, due to a continuous struggle with shrimp diseases and high mortality rates. As a result, there is a growing need for land-based technology for shrimp production.

AquaMaof has developed a solution that has successfully overcome these challenges, and, after three years of research, is ready to announce that its proprietary RAS technology for commercial land-based production of shrimp will be ready for market in 2020. AquaMaof successfully achieved high-density shrimp production, high shrimp survival rates, and low FCR (Food Conversion Ratio) - all in a disease-free environment, with very low bacterial counts in the water. Additionally, AquaMaof's technology facilitates control over the color of the shrimp and their genetics, enabling production of a high-quality end product. The technology also enables partial harvest in different sizes, while maintaining low operational costs.

"Three years ago we began to notice growing shrimp demand, on the one hand, and the many challenges faced by the traditional shrimp aquaculture industry, on the other. We decided to adapt our proven integrated RAS technology for the indoor production of shrimp. Moving production indoors in a closed containment environment, has enabled us to overcome many of the industry's challenges and become the first company to offer a commercial end-to-end solution," explained David Hazut, CEO of AquaMaof. "Over the course of three years, we are very proud of the achievements we have made, such as high densities of shrimps with no negative effect on growth rates, whilst maintaining a disease-free environment."

AquaMaof's RAS technology provides a solution for responsibly-farmed and harvested aquaculture practices, for many aquaculture species. AquaMaof's facilities are strategically located adjacent to large cities, which dramatically reduces transportation costs, and produce fresh, natural, and high-quality fish at competitive prices. AquaMaof promotes sustainable practices that include proprietary water recycling techniques and low power consumption. There are no antibiotics, hormones or chemicals used in the farming process. AquaMaof's Integrated RAS technology enables year-round harvest.

AquaMaof technology is now established worldwide, including in Poland, Russia, Japan, Slovakia, Germany, Norway, and Southeast Asia.

AquaMaof is led by its original founders - David Hazut, Yoav Dagan, Neder Snir, Leonid Goldshtein, Gary Myers, and Nitay Goldman - all veterans of the aquaculture industry. Notable investors include Gilad Shabtai, who was one of the leading investors in Viber, which was sold to Rakuten for 900M$ in 2014.

AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd. is a privately-owned company, specializing in the field of indoor aquaculture technology and turn-key projects. With over 30 years of experience, AquaMaof's team of technology and aquaculture experts has been providing research and development, as well as comprehensive design, production, operations and support solutions for aqua farming in over 50 locations around the world. The Company's unique indoor fish production capabilities offer advanced, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions for today's fish-growing needs. From concept to operational fish production facilities, the company's cutting-edge RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems) based solutions have been proven worldwide.

