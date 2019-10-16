-- XCUR17 clinical results announced in presentation at the 15th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society in Munich --

-- Clinical results presented show decrease in the levels of psoriasis and inflammation markers

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, announced that its chief executive officer, Dr. David Giljohann, presented clinical data from the company's drug candidate XCUR17 in psoriasis today during the Oligonucleotides Clinical Studies session at the 15th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) in Munich.

The presentation titled, "Clinical Results from XCUR17, a Topically Applied Antisense Spherical Nucleic Acid in Patients with Psoriasis," highlighted work by Dr. James Krueger at The Rockefeller University, in collaboration with Exicure, to examine the effects of XCUR17 in Phase 1 patient samples. In that study, all patients received daily applications of three strengths of XCUR17 gel and vehicle gel to different areas of psoriatic skin for 25 days. Biopsies were collected from the application areas after the 25 day treatment period as well as from lesional and nonlesional skin at baseline.

Clinical findings, correlated with psoriasis-related markers and histological changes from biopsies provided by the patients (n 21), showed that XCUR17 treatment:

Resulted in a decrease in the levels of psoriasis and inflammation markers downstream of XCUR17's target, IL-17RA

Produced a statistically significant reduction in keratin 16 expression, a key marker of psoriasis (p=0.002)

Resulted in reductions in the major inflammatory markers beta defensin 4A, interleukin 19, and interleukin 36A versus psoriatic skin at baseline

Revealed clinical improvements that matched reductions in keratin 16 protein and epidermal thickness

Today's clinical update follows a December 17, 2018 company announcement of top-line results from a Phase 1 trial evaluating XCUR17 in patients with mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis. In that trial, the highest strength XCUR17 gel showed a statistically significant improvement in psoriasis symptoms. Such findings from the Phase 1 trial suggest that SNA-based drugs, such as XCUR17, may address clinical symptoms in patients with inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis.

Dr. Giljohann's presentation is available in the Investors News section of Exicure's website.

About XCUR17

Exicure's drug candidate, XCUR17, is an SNA targeted to mRNA encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, or IL-17RA which is a key protein that propagates the inflammation underlying psoriasis. In preclinical studies, XCUR17 inhibited IL-17RA expression in human skin and in psoriatic mouse models.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's technology, potential therapies and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce cash runway; that many drug candidates that have completed Phase 1 trials do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; possible safety and efficacy concerns; regulatory developments; and the ability of Exicure to protect its intellectual property rights. XCUR17 is in early stage of clinical development, and the process by which XCUR17 could potentially lead to an approved therapeutic is long and subject to significant risks, unknowns, and uncertainties. Risks facing the Company and its programs are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

