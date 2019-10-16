The global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Engine brakes reduce the vehicle speed without the use of regular service brakes. Constant use of engine brakes results in a significant reduction in service brake wear, thereby extending service brake replacement intervals. This helps vehicle owners achieve significant cost savings in terms of annual maintenance and repair expenditure. Owing to such economic advantages, heavy-duty vehicle owners are exhibiting strong demand for engine brakes. As a result of these factors, the market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising adoption of electronically assisted braking functionalities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Heavy-Duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market: Growing Adoption of Electronically Assisted Braking Functionalities

With the emergence of advanced brake assist functions, such as electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake assist (EBA), traction control system (TCS), and electronic stability control (ESC), the braking capabilities of heavy-duty vehicles have significantly improved. These technologies are synchronized with the operations of engine brakes, and service brakes to achieve optimum braking performance. Many governments across the world are mandating automobile manufacturers to equip such advanced technologies in their vehicles to enhance safety. The rising adoption of electronically assisted braking functionalities will boost the growth of the global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising adoption of electronically assisted braking functionalities, emergence of electric trucks and the advent of remote diagnostics for advanced braking systems are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Heavy-Duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market by type (compression release brake, exhaust brake, and retarder) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing adoption of heavy-duty trucks across oil and gas, agriculture, and mining industries.

