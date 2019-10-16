SUMMIT VISTA: Summit Vista Celebrates Maple Point Ribbon Cutting, Anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / The atmosphere was positively electric as Chamber West and Taylorsville City officials, key community investors and developers, employees, and residents gathered to commemorate the completion of Maple Point, Summit Vista's newest residence building.

Maple Point marks the second residential building to be completed as part of the 105-acre Life Plan Community development and features 100 brand-new apartment homes with over a dozen different floor plan options.

"We're excited to celebrate the hard work and planning of so many," stated Kem Gardner, Summit Vista investor and CEO of the Gardner Company. "Maple Point not only represents a new place for future residents to call home, it also represents our continued commitment to build a community that provides meaningful opportunities for everyone involved."

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the occasion also marked the 1-year anniversary of Summit Vista's official grand opening a year earlier.

"The timing couldn't have been better," stated Mark Erickson, Summit Vista CEO and executive director. "To see how far we've come and what we've accomplished over the last year is absolutely amazing."

Since its opening in October of 2018, Summit Vista has welcomed more than 150 residents to the fast-growing community. In that same time, they've also seen their employee staff expand from a few dozen to over 125.

"Not only is the community absolutely beautiful, it's making a tremendous impact locally," commented Taylorsville City Mayor Kristie Overson. "Summit Vista has had a $120M invested impact on Taylorsville with projections around $500M when fully completed. It's also been recognized as a Great Place to Work, which speaks to the team's ability to provide valued employment opportunities."

As part of the day's festivities, Summit Vista staff organized a special anniversary celebration for residents and guests that included multiple themed party rooms set up throughout the 62,000 square foot Aspen Meadows Clubhouse.

"If there's one thing we can count on, it's a lively environment where each of us feels comfortable and accepted," shared Summit Vista resident Mike Packham. "The entire Summit team goes to great lengths to plan events and activities that are meaningful for everyone. Plus, it's hard to pass up a "wild west' or "under the sea' party with food, friends, and fun."

"We've been fortunate to get to know so many great friends and work with so many wonderful people in the last 12 months," added Erickson. "From the very beginning, our mission has been to join our residents, our staff, and the surrounding community in writing new chapters together. With our first year in the books, it's exciting to think what the next few will have in store for us."

Located at 3330 West Signal Peak Dr. in Taylorville, Utah, Summit Vista is Utah's first Life Plan Community offering independent, maintenance-free senior living, exceptional amenities, and time-saving services designed to keep residents actively engaged and aging successfully. For more information, visit SummitVista.com.

Kem Gardner, Philanthropist and CEO of the Gardner Company



Kristie Overson, Mayor of Taylorsville



Exterior of Maple Point, Summit Vista's New Residence Building



Exterior of Maple Point, Summit Vista's New Residence Building

