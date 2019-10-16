Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Signs Agreement with Empire Cinemas, the Leading Independently-Owned Cinema Chain in the U.K.

Agreement Represents the Largest Project Portfolio in the Near-Term Pipeline with a Potential Value of US$5.6 million.

VANCOUVER, BC & KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ("Solar Alliance' or the "Company') (TSXV:SOLR)(OTC:SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Empire Cinemas Ltd. ("Empire Cinemas"), a prominent movie theatre chain in the United Kingdom, for the development of up to 14 solar projects with an approximate capacity of 2.8 megawatts ("MW"). Empire Cinemas is the leading independently-owned cinema chain in the U.K. with 14 locations and 131 screens including IMPACT® and IMAX® screens. Solar Alliance and Empire Cinemas will focus their initial efforts on Empire Birmingham Great Park. Each theatre in the Empire Cinemas chain has the rooftop capacity to support approximately 200 kilowatts ("kW") of solar. Individual project economics will be determined when a construction contract is signed, but similar sized systems typically have an approximate capital cost of US$400,000. Across fourteen potential projects, the Empire Cinemas agreement represents the largest near-term project portfolio in the Company's pipeline.

"Empire Cinemas is a leader in the global movie theatre business and Solar Alliance is proud to be working with them to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce their operating costs," said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. "Combining the large electricity demands of movie theatres with clean, renewable solar power makes sense on several fronts. For Solar Alliance, this is an opportunity to work with a top tier company in a new market where solar is expanding rapidly. It also marks our first large scale solar projects in the United Kingdom, a country we believe has tremendous potential for growth in solar. Our project management approach to projects in new jurisdictions allows us to leverage our extensive solar experience and deliver a quality project to customers in almost any market."

"Empire Cinemas is committed to reducing our carbon footprint and reducing our operating costs by installing solar on our theatres," said Empire Cinemas CEO Justin Ribbons. "As the leading independently-owned cinema chain in the U.K. Empire Cinemas is proud to offer our customers an exceptional moviegoing experience. Installing solar at our cinemas will establish Empire as an industry leader in sustainability and that is something we are extremely proud of."

Under the terms of the MOU, Solar Alliance and Empire Cinemas will define the goals of each project, complete site design and financial modeling and negotiate a Project Development Agreement for the construction of each individual project. Solar Alliance utilizes a project management structure that allows the Company to assess feasibility, carry out project design and complete engineering from its operations centre in Knoxville, Tennessee. This structure allows Solar Alliance to expand its project development reach into any global jurisdiction that makes sense for solar development. Beyond the Company's operations in the U.S. Southeast, Solar Alliance is also assessing opportunities in other areas of the U.S. and in Canada. Profit attributable to Solar Alliance will vary by project depending on the type of contract signed for each Empire Cinemas theatre. Empire Cinemas is controlled by Tom Anderson, who is a controlling shareholder of the Company.

About Empire Cinemas (www.empirecinemas.co.uk)

As the UK's leading independent cinema operator, we have delivered many UK and world first's which have helped us strive to deliver the ultimate cinema experience. Empire Cinemas was founded in 2005 following the mergers of Odeon and UCI and Cineworld and UGC. The Office of Fair Trading ruled that both new groups should lose a number of their cinemas which created an opportunity for Empire Cinemas to be created. We took our name from the iconic Empire Leicester Square which has been one of London's most popular cinemas since it played host to the first moving images screened to a UK audience in 1896. It was our flag ship until its sale to Cineworld in August 2016. Today, we're the leading independently-owned cinema chain in the UK with 14 locations and 129 screens including our brilliant IMPACT® and IMAX® screens.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

