Technavio has been monitoring the global wet tissue and wipe market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Read the 177-page research report with TOC on "Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Analysis Report by Application (Personal care, Household, and Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Technology (Spunlace, Airlaid, Wetlaid, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

This market is driven by growing concerns regarding hygiene. In addition, increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes is expected to boost the growth of the wet tissue and wipe market.

Factors such as recommendations by dermatologists and social media and other promotional activities have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene. This has significantly increased the demand for personal care products such as wet tissues and wipes to maintain skin health. Apart from maintaining hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. To capitalize on this growing demand, vendors are introducing wet tissues and wipes for both male and female skin types. Several vendors are introducing eco-friendly wet tissues and wipes made of organic and natural materials to improve sales. As a result of these factors, the growth of the global wet tissue and wipe market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Major Five Wet Tissue and Wipe Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. owns and operates businesses in various segments such as industrial, safety and graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers a wide range of wet tissues and wipes. Some of the products offered by the company include 3M Cavilon Wipes, 3M Cavilon Continence Care Wipes, and 3M Notebook Screen Cleaning Wipes (CL630).

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) owns and operates businesses in personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene segments. The company offers a wide range of wet wipes through its brands Libero, Drypers, Pequeñin, Tempo, and Regio.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA owns and operates businesses in segments such as adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care. The company offers wet wipes for industrial uses through its brand BONDERITE. The product includes BONDERITE M-NT 1455-W.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. owns and operates businesses in various segments including consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers a wide range of wet tissues and wipes through its brands bebe, Clean Clear, Neutrogena, AVEENO, and Johnson Johnson.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. owns and operates businesses across segments such as personal care, consumer tissue, and K-C Professional. The company offers a wide range of personal wet tissues and wipes through its brands Huggies, GoodNites, Kleenex, and KleenBaby. It also offers household and commercial wet tissues and wipes under brands such as Andrex, Hakle, Cottonelle, Scottex, Page, Neve, Scott, and Pétalo.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Personal care

Household

Industrial, commercial, and institutional

Wet Tissue and Wipe Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Offline

Online

Wet Tissue and Wipe Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Spunlace

Airlaid

Wetlaid

Others

Wet Tissue and Wipe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

