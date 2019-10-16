

Global Nodes Election Kicks Off -- Hoo.com, RockX, IFWallet and CETDAC Announced as Nodes Partners

HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hosted by CoinEx Chain Foundation, the "CoinEx Chain Global Nodes Election Launch Conference" was successfully held in Shenzhen today (Oct 16), marking the official launch of CoinEx Chain's nodes election. More than 500 blockchain practitioners, including investors, KOLs, technical and financial experts, top institutions and media attended the conference to witness this important milestone for CoinEx Chain.During the conference, Eddie Jiang, CMO of CoinEx, introduced the detailed rules for becoming one of CoinEx Chain's 42 nodes and the related rewards. The profits of nodes are mainly from block production rewards and transaction fees. CoinEx Foundation will offer 350 million CET (CoinEx Token) in total as block production reward.Next, Hoo.com, RockX, IFWallet and CETDAC were selected to join CoinEx Chain's nodes election. The founders of these entities each attended the conference and expressed bullish opinions of CoinEx Chain. "We strongly recognize the vision of CoinEx Chain and are willing to become nodes and participate in ecosystem building", Ruixi Wang, founder of Hoo.com said on the conference.Exploring the Next Generation Public ChainEach of the core team members of CoinEx Chain delivered keynote speeches to attendees about the mission, design concept and prospects of CoinEx Chain.Haipo Yang, founder & CEO of CoinEx, had this to say on the conference. "Public chain is the most important infrastructure, or even the essence, of the blockchain industry. The ultimate goal of CoinEx Chain is to lead the next generation of public chain for decentralized finance."Jiazhi Jiang, Lead Developer of CoinEx Chain, introduced the team's technology innovation in solving current bottlenecks in the public chain. "Currently, the development of public chains faces many problems: performance, expansibility, privacy protection, cross-chain, and so on. CoinEx Chain's solution is the parallelism of dedicated public chains: DEX Chain, Smart Chain and Privacy Chain, each of which performs its own functions, by cross-chaining for both high performance and flexibility."CoinEx Chain World TourFollowing the Shenzhen conference, the CoinEx Foundation will continue World Tours with stops in Shanghai, Wuzhen, Beijing, Singapore and Hong Kong, showcasing CoinEx Chain's innovation to blockchain professionals and recruit node partners from around the world. The core team members will introduce the product design concepts and future development plans of CoinEx Chain. Attendees can talk directly to the core team members, discuss the prospects of CoinEx Chain and exchange views on the nodes election.About CoinEx ChainCoinEx Chain is the world's first public chain designed exclusively for Decentralized Exchange (DEX). CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system with community-driven operations, transparent trading rules, and self-controlled user assets. Besides the DEX Chain, CoinEx Chain will also include a Smart Chain, supporting smart contracts, and a Privacy Chain, protecting users' privacy. Ultimately, CoinEx Chain will become a perfect ecosystem, powered by parallel public chain architecture.Follow CoinEx Chain on Social Channels:Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoinExChainFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinExChainOfficial/Telegram: https://t.me/CoinExChainOrgMedia ContactEmail: pr@coinex.orgWebsite: www.coinex.org