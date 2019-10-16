Odaseva Wins the Business Intelligence Group 2019 Stratus Award for Cloud Company

Odaseva, the unified cloud data compliance, protection and operations platform for enterprises running Salesforce as a business-critical application, has been awarded the Business Intelligence Group 2019 Stratus Award in the category of Cloud Company. The Business Intelligence Group seeks to identify the companies, products and people that offer unique solutions, taking advantage of cloud technologies.

Odaseva offers an all-in-one cloud data governance platform for enterprises running critical business applications in the cloud, such as Salesforce. With over 10 million enterprise-level internal Salesforce customers, Odaseva delivers enterprise-class data governance providing data compliance for regulation requirements such as GDPR and CCPA, data protection (backup and recovery, archiving, governor limits monitoring), and data operations (Salesforce DX data extensions).

"Odaseva's data governance solution provides an important evolution for cloud solutions. It showcases an understanding of the shared responsibility across vendor and customer and that model is helping to drive practical innovations that will have positive outcomes for organizations that must ensure its customer information and security practices are complying with multiple data privacy regulations even in cloud platforms," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "As the cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, we are thrilled that services like Odaseva can provide such important applications to organizations worldwide."

Odaseva delivers a platform for data compliance and privacy for enterprises that helps them meet the requirements of dozens of regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), industry standards (SOX, HIPAA) and many other national and trans-national regulations. The solution allows organizations to reduce financial, regulatory and reputational risk, ensure performance at scale, support business SLAs and reduce data loss impacts.

"Odaseva ensures that customer data stays private," says Sovan Bin, founder and CEO of Odaseva. "We began with the idea that enterprises running business critical applications in the cloud must augment their cloud provider's current data protection solutions with something more robust that also meets the demands of the new data privacy regulations. Odaseva comes to the aid of organizations hosting large amounts of customer data in cloud platforms with a powerful, reliable, and complete data governance solution so the enterprise can remain in control of their data."

About Odaseva:

For enterprises that leverage Salesforce as a mission-critical application, Odaseva delivers enterprise-class data governance providing data compliance for regulation requirements such as GDPR and CCPA, data protection (backup and recovery, archiving, governor limits monitoring), and data operations (Salesforce DX data extensions). Currently Odaseva supports over a trillion documents. Odaseva was engineered for Salesforce by Salesforce experts and is endorsed by Salesforce Ventures. Over 10+ Million Salesforce Enterprise users from industry-leading companies such as Schneider Electric, Heineken and Robert Half trust Odaseva's data governance platform.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

