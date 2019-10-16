Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Tradegate
16.10.19
15:31 Uhr
168,00 Euro
-1,55
-0,91 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,85
168,40
15:52
167,80
168,40
15:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC168,00-0,91 %