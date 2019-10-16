The 26th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievements Expo will begin on October 22

YANGLING, China, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, over ten international reporters, representing, among others, the European Pressphoto Agency, the Colpisa News Agency, the Korean Central News Agency, Radio-Television Slovenia, and the Republic of Korea's "Asian Economy", visited Yangling, Shaanxi Province -- the so-called Agricultural and Science City of China -- to observe its booming modern agricultural development.

The first national-level agricultural high-tech zone in China, the Yangling Demonstration Zone has claimed in excess of 4,000 national scientific and technological achievements in agriculture since its foundation more than 20 years ago. The 26th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievements Expo will be held here from October 22 to 26, 2019, according to the Organizing Committee of the 26th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievements Expo.

The total exhibition area is about 180,000 square meters, with more than 50 countries taking part in the exhibition and attending the meetings. During the event, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Agricultural Summit will be held so as to facilitate the construction of the SCO Agricultural Technology Exchange Training and Demonstration Base, as well as to establish a platform for promoting agricultural co-operation and exchange between China and SCO member nations.

In recent years, the Yangling Demonstration Zone has established cooperative relations in the field of modern agriculture with more than 60 countries around the world. Among them, over 30 are along the route of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Yangling Demonstration Zone has signed agreements on strengthening agricultural co-operation with the government departments of more

than 20 countries along the Silk Road, including the Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture, and has conducted over 300 international exchange and co-operation activities, contributing Chinese agricultural expertise to an increasing number of countries and regions around the globe.

