Expedite growth, drive innovation and unlock the value of data with Druva's cloud-native data protection at stand P315

Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, has announced its lineup as a platinum sponsor of VMworld Europe 2019 at stand number P315. The company will be showcasing the industry's most comprehensive SaaS-based data protection platform, delivering backup, cloud-native disaster recovery, eDiscovery compliance and more across endpoints, data center, and cloud workloads, including VMware environments without any dedicated hardware, software or skilled resources.

"Hybrid cloud is giving organizations greater control over their business, while also driving innovation," said Jean-Philippe Barleaza, VP Partners, Channels and Alliances EMEA, VMware. "VMware is delivering a platform that spans the data center, the cloud and the edge, and solutions like VMware Cloud on AWS offer a seamless way to migrate business applications to the cloud. As businesses increasingly realize the benefits of the cloud, partners like Druva are important for delivering a robust ecosystem for managing and protecting that data at every step."

Druva is a SaaS-based data protection and management solution both certified for VMware Cloud on AWS and available on VMware Cloud Marketplace. Druva invites all attendees to the stand to be a part of the following activities:

Attend our breakout sessions and hear Druva executives, partners and customers, including VMware, a leading university and an international restaurant group: Hybrid Cloud on AWS Protect All Your VMware Environments: Tues., Nov. 5, 5:00 6:00 p.m. Rethink Data Protection and Management for VMware: Wed., Nov. 6, 11:00 12:00 p.m.

Stop by for daily presentations at Druva's stand, including: Data Protection for the Cloud Era: Hear how Druva protects and manages your enterprise data across endpoint, data center and cloud workloads. Druva is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. AWS Druva: Learn about the companies' joint solutions to support enterprise migration and the journey to cloud. Scalable Data Protection for VMware Cloud on AWS: Built natively in AWS, Druva provides integrated and simple data protection, backup, DR, and analytics for VMware Cloud workloads on AWS, and can be better secured straight from VMware Cloud Marketplace.



VMworld Europe 2019 will take place November 4-7 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Attendees can visit Druva at stand P315. More information can be found on the Druva VMworld Europe website. See you there!

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.

VMware, VMworld and VMware Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

