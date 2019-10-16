Align Technology, Inc.: Material Solution Jointly Developed by Align Technology and Covestro To Be Showcased at K 2019 Plastics Trade Fair

The patented SmartTrack film material to be showcased at K 2019 Plastic Trade Fair in Düsseldorf

Specially engineered for Align Technology's Invisalign system, SmartTrack material straightens teeth with more predictability

LEVERKUSEN, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019Plastics Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, scheduled for October 16 - 23, 2019.

The Invisalign system from Align Technology is a clear aligner system for straightening teeth, and the most advanced clear aligner treatment available. It is available through Invisalign trained dentists and orthodontists.

Align Technology pioneered the clear aligner orthodontic segment 22 years ago with the launch of the Invisalign system. Through continuous innovation, the Invisalign system is a leading solution in the field of clear aligner orthodontics.

At the Covestro booth (Stand A75 in Hall 6), visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Align Technology's cutting-edge innovations, as well as view interactive videos, see and touch sample aligners.

On October 18, 2019 at 12:00-12:30 pm at the Covestro booth, Markus Sebastian, Senior Vice President & Managing Director at Align Technology EMEA, will deliver a keynote address, followed by a Q&A session about the Invisalign system.

The Invisalign System with SmartTrack material

The patented SmartTrack material, used to produce Invisalign clear aligners is a multilayer, highly elastic, transparent material, jointly developed with Covestro, designed specifically for the Invisalign system to achieve more predictable orthodontic treatments*.

The multi-layer, transparent material, engineered over a span of eight years with more than 260 material variations developed and evaluated, exerts gentle, constant force that enables doctors to better control tooth movements.

Orthodontic treatment with clear aligners is preceded by a patient assessment by the treating doctor who takes a digital scan or manual impression of a patient's teeth. A digital treatment plan is then created and - once approved by the doctor - the individual aligners are produced and shipped. The treatment plan is digitally staged, and custom-made digital aligners are manufactured so that the patient's malpositioned teeth are corrected in small steps to a better smile. The patient is required to change the aligners at regular intervals as directed by the doctor, and take them out for eating and drinking.

Comfort and functionality

"The Invisalign system with SmartTrack material, SmartForce features and SmartStage technology enables tooth misalignments to be corrected with greater than 75 percent improvement* in overall tooth movement predictability," said Zelko Relic, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Global R&D at Align Technology. "This clear, highly elastic material makes Invisalign aligners easily inserted and removed by patients of all ages, from growing patients who have a mixture of primary and permanent teeth, to teens and adults."

"The Invisalign system with patented SmartTrack material is a combination of an individual, digitally planned treatment and individually customized aligners by thermoforming films, which are manufactured by Covestro," said Dr. Thorsten Dreier, Global Head of Specialty Films at Covestro, the SmartTrack supplier to the Invisalign system. "Thanks to our joint materials research with Align Technology, we're providing foundation for a new, bright smile for millions of new patients across Europe and worldwide."

Align Technology Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA, Markus Sebastian, adds: "I would like to thank Covestro for inviting us to be part of this exciting showcase here at the K 2019 Trade Show in Düsseldorf. I am looking forward to sharing our cutting-edge technology that has enabled Invisalign trained doctors to create beautiful smiles for over 7 million people worldwide, including over 1 million patients in the EMEA region."

*/**Data on file, Align Technology.

About Covestro:

With 2018 sales of EUR 14.6 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,800 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2018.

About Align Technology:

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.comfor more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About SmartTrack Material

SmartTrack aligner material has been specifically designed to provide better tooth movement control and aligner-patient fit for improved clinical outcomes.

About SmartForce Features

SmartForce attachments are small tooth-colored shapes that are attached to patients' teeth before or during their Invisalign treatment.

They can be automatically incorporated to treatment plan to increase the control and predictability of tooth movements.

About SmartStage Technology

The SmartStage technology applied in the development of Invisalign treatments leads to a more precise control of individual and multiple tooth movements.

INVISALIGN, SMARTTRACK, SMARTFORCE, SMARTSTAGE and ALIGN, among others, are trademarks and/or service marks of Align Technology, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies and may be registered in the U.S. and/or other countries.

