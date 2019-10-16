NETSCOUT's Arbor Sightline and Arbor Threat Mitigation System are Now Available through Cisco Global Price List to Deliver Pervasive Network Visibility and Threat Management

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a market leader in service assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced that it will expand upon its OEM relationship to become part of the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program. Under this program, Cisco customers will be able to purchase NETSCOUT's Arbor Sightline and Arbor Threat Mitigation System (TMS) solutions through Cisco's global price list.

"We're providing customers with comprehensive network visibility to help detect and understand threats, while removing DDoS attack traffic at any point in the network to keep services flowing," said Tom Lyons, vice president of product management, NETSCOUT. "As part of the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program, customers will be able to easily access our solutions to defend their networks."

NETSCOUT solutions are deployed within 90% of top-tier service providers. The Arbor Sightline solution offers comprehensive network visibility, detection and analytics capabilities to help identify and block availability threats. It analyzes network-wide traffic telemetry from routers, switches and other network infrastructure, transforming raw data into actionable business insights. The Arbor TMS product seamlessly integrates with the Arbor Sightline product's network-wide detection and mitigation orchestration capabilities to surgically remove DDoS attack traffic without disrupting vital network services.

The Arbor Virtual TMS (vTMS) solution can be deployed as a virtual machine or run on bare metal, such as on Cisco's Unified Computing System (UCS) family of servers, providing network operators with maximum flexibility and performance matching every budget, every business model and every use case. NETSCOUT is a certified vendor in Cisco's Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure Software (NFVIS) and platforms open ecosystem.

"We look forward to expanding our relationship with NETSCOUT as they've been a terrific partner," said Andy Schutz, senior director, service provider networking systems, Cisco. "We're pleased that we can offer a combined solution of NETSCOUT's DDoS threat mitigation solutions and Cisco's Service Provider routing portfolio to our customers. This solution facilitates pervasive visibility and DDoS threat mitigation across our customers' entire network."

NETSCOUT provides the industry's most comprehensive suite of DDoS attack protection products and services for the Enterprise, Cloud Hosting, and Service Provider markets.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions help protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

