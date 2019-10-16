Findit, Inc. Retains The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook to File Form S-1 Registration Statement to Become a Fully Reporting Company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada Corporation which owns and operates the full service social networking content management platform Findit.com along with Transworldnews.com, equitiesnewswire.com, linkmyfan.com, linkmystock.com and other online web properties that include the Findit App available in the Apple App store and Google Playstore, retains the law offices of Thomas C. Cook to file Form S-1 Registration Statement to become a fully reporting company.

Findit recently entered into the Topical B2B sales of Hemp CBD related products. The entry into this sector of the CBD market took place in the third quarter of 2019. Since Findit, Inc. has entered into the B2B wholesale CBD topical space, we have booked in excess of $325,000.00 between the third and fourth quarter.

Findit has decided at this time to retain The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook to draft and to file an S-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in an attempt to become a fully reporting company, and, eventually, move to the OTCQB. Findit has identified the Auditing Firm as well and will announce when they are formally retained.

Findit, Inc., is planning on filing the Form S-1 registration after the 2019 fiscal year is completed and we anticipate the filing taking place by mid-February of 2020.

As the Company continues to grow, upgrading to the OTCQB will provide a high level of transparency. OTCQB requires timely filing, full disclosures as well as audited financial statements that can create confidence with current shareholders and attract new shareholders as well. By being fully reporting it also opens the doors to broker dealers in some cases to solicit clients to purchase shares of Findit, something that many currently are forbidden from doing.

Raymond Firth, President/CEO of Findit, Inc. stated, "Thomas Cook was retained by Findit, Inc. to file the S-1 registration. After working with his firm on several other projects, we decided his firm was a good fit for Findit moving forward. We anticipate the S-1 registration statement will be filed in early 2020. "

About The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1997, with a principal focus of representing public companies before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, OTC Markets, LLC, and the various state securities authorities. Thomas C. Cook, Esq., the firm's principal attorney, has over two decades of experience in corporate and securities law, including but not limited to corporate formation and governance, securities registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and the issuance of securities related opinions. Mr. Cook received his bachelor of arts from Occidental College in 1990, and his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School in 1993.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

