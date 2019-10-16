DEPFA FUNDING II LP (-) DEPFA FUNDING II LP: Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions 16-Oct-2019 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS For immediate release Date: 16th October 2019 DEPFA Funding II LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0178243332 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding II LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 30th October 2019, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: DebtIR@depfa.com Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com ISIN: XS0178243332 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - LEI Code: 549300Y7N9WUBT7W5D49 Sequence No.: 23625 EQS News ID: 891117 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2019 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)